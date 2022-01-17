Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Raised to C$6.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TNEYF stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.