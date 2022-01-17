The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WCHNF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. West China Cement has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

About West China Cement

West China Cement Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and cement products. It offers materials used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, water conservancy, and water transfer projects.

