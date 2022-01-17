Reviewing Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

This table compares Atlas Financial and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15% Kemper 1.45% 0.41% 0.12%

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and Kemper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.59 -$12.73 million N/A N/A Kemper $5.21 billion 0.78 $409.90 million $1.16 55.17

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Kemper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atlas Financial and Kemper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Kemper 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kemper has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Kemper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Summary

Kemper beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.