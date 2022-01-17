State Street (STT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

State Street (NYSE:STT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect State Street to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect State Street to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street stock opened at $103.77 on Monday. State Street has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in State Street stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.