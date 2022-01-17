Alcoa (AA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alcoa stock opened at $61.39 on Monday. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

