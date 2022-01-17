The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report sales of $3.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.67 billion. Mosaic reported sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $12.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $16.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mosaic.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.61.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,585,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,873,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mosaic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,852,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $43.23 on Monday. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.