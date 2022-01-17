Logitech International (LOGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect Logitech International to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Logitech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $84.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $76.70 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Logitech International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Logitech International worth $35,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.