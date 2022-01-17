Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys 20 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 20 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($19.48) per share, for a total transaction of £287 ($389.58).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Lucy Tilley bought 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,325 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £291.50 ($395.68).

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 1,425 ($19.34) on Monday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a twelve month low of GBX 822 ($11.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,500 ($20.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of £758.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,365.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,337.77.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

