IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases £254,000 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £254,000 ($344,780.78).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Max Royde bought 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,436.95).

On Friday, December 24th, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($13,899.82).

On Thursday, December 16th, Max Royde bought 23,770 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £30,425.60 ($41,299.85).

On Friday, November 26th, Max Royde bought 20,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($35,292.52).

On Friday, November 12th, Max Royde acquired 15,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £19,500 ($26,469.39).

Shares of IQG stock opened at GBX 132 ($1.79) on Monday. IQGeo Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 93.26 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 137.50 ($1.87). The stock has a market cap of £75.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.39.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

