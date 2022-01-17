HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

ELDN has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $22.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.75.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

