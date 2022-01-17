JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.78) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.60) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 210 ($2.85) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.60) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 221.40 ($3.01).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 223.30 ($3.03) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 126.90 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.87.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

