Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.48. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.