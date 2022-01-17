Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

TREX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $106.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 560.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trex by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

