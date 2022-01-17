Boenning Scattergood Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.21. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $26.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $263,730,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $179,157,000 after acquiring an additional 235,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after acquiring an additional 181,143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731,006 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,454,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,144,000 after acquiring an additional 67,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

