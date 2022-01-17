International Game Technology PLC Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Analysts at Truist Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for International Game Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Securities analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Truist Securities also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

IGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

IGT stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.14. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 460.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 51.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 385,711 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,924,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $975,000. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

