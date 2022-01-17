Marathon Oil Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Truist Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.24.

MRO opened at $19.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.