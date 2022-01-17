Research Analysts Set Expectations for Siyata Mobile Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Siyata Mobile in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research analyst T. Moore now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.00) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Siyata Mobile’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

