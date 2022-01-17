TD Securities Cuts Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$2.25

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DML has been the topic of a number of other reports. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$2.60 price target on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.43.

Shares of DML opened at C$1.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.97. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$9.54 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 63,500 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total value of C$135,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,107. Also, Director David Daniel Cates sold 650,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total transaction of C$1,668,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 825,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,186.85.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

