Truist Securities Weighs in on T-Mobile US, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for T-Mobile US in a report issued on Friday, January 14th. Truist Securities analyst G. Miller now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. Truist Securities also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

Shares of TMUS opened at $108.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.