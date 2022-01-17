Emerging Markets Horizon Corp’s (NASDAQ:HORIU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Emerging Markets Horizon’s (NASDAQ:HORIU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 18th. Emerging Markets Horizon had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

HORIU stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. Emerging Markets Horizon has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.55.

