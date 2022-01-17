GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.25 price objective on the stock.
GoldMining stock opened at C$1.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.66. GoldMining has a 12-month low of C$1.27 and a 12-month high of C$2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$297.48 million and a PE ratio of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About GoldMining
