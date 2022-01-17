Vtex’s (NYSE:VTEX) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 17th

Vtex’s (NYSE:VTEX) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 17th. Vtex had issued 19,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $361,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

VTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vtex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Get Vtex alerts:

Shares of VTEX opened at $7.58 on Monday. Vtex has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.