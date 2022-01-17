Zevia PBC’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC’s (NYSE:ZVIA) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 18th. Zevia PBC had issued 10,700,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $149,800,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of Zevia PBC’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZVIA. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $7.74 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.00.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

