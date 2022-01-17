Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 390 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 target price on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 383.92.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

