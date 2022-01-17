Raymond James Upgrades Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) to Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$62.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PD. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.63.

PD opened at C$56.35 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$24.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$749.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The firm had revenue of C$253.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

