Short Interest in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Expands By 168.9%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 168.9% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $16.49 on Monday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000.

