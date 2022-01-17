Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Expands By 174.4%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 174.4% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of DFDS A/S stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. DFDS A/S has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $54.55.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

