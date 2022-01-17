Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Expands By 182.1%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 182.1% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $39.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nitto Denko will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

