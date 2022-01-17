Snap One Holdings Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 24th (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One’s (NASDAQ:SNPO) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 24th. Snap One had issued 13,850,000 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $249,300,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of Snap One’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

SNPO stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. Snap One has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Snap One in the third quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Snap One in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Snap One in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

