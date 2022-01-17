Snap One Holdings Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 24th (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One’s (NASDAQ:SNPO) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 24th. Snap One had issued 13,850,000 shares in its IPO on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $249,300,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of Snap One’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.
SNPO stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. Snap One has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Snap One in the third quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Snap One in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Snap One in the third quarter valued at $120,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap One Company Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
