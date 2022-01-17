Analyzing Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV)

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Repro Med Systems and SANUWAVE Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.64%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Volatility & Risk

Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and SANUWAVE Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems -20.56% -6.93% -6.25% SANUWAVE Health N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repro Med Systems and SANUWAVE Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 6.28 -$1.21 million ($0.10) -34.10 SANUWAVE Health $4.06 million 17.79 -$30.94 million N/A N/A

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats SANUWAVE Health on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

