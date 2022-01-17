CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) & Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Critical Comparison

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

51.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Icosavax shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Icosavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics 45.64% 19.19% 17.33% Icosavax N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CRISPR Therapeutics and Icosavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 0 4 9 0 2.69 Icosavax 0 0 4 0 3.00

CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $152.33, indicating a potential upside of 124.78%. Icosavax has a consensus price target of $48.57, indicating a potential upside of 194.17%. Given Icosavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Icosavax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 7,203.10 -$348.86 million $4.76 14.24 Icosavax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Icosavax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Icosavax on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE.

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.