Procter & Gamble (PG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $159.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.29. The stock has a market cap of $386.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.47. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

