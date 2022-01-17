Zacks: Analysts Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $395.35 Million

Analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to announce sales of $395.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.70 million. Stride posted sales of $376.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

LRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Stride by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 117,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

LRN opened at $30.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. Stride has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $38.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

