$919.97 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce $919.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $919.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $920.00 million. ResMed posted sales of $800.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.50.

ResMed stock opened at $252.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.23 and a 200-day moving average of $264.86. ResMed has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,691 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,553. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.