Dero Hits 24 Hour Volume of $312,182.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, Dero has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $117.42 million and $312,182.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $10.55 or 0.00024781 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,577.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.32 or 0.07643288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.28 or 0.00345899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.00 or 0.00892481 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00073556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00523541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00260257 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,128,154 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

