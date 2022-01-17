KUN Achieves Market Cap of $54,515.80 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.26 or 0.00064019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $54,515.80 and $1,216.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00062013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00069736 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.07 or 0.07621557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,589.09 or 1.00027142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00068678 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008168 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

