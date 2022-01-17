Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3,725.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 239,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 227,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,152,000 after purchasing an additional 128,585 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,455. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $160.91 and a 1-year high of $288.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

