Analyzing Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) & First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Akbank T.A.S. and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 3 0 3.00 First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

First United has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.75%. Given First United’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of First United shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Akbank T.A.S. pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First United has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First United is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A First United 22.51% 16.43% 1.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and First United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.51 $898.88 million $0.34 3.38 First United $76.78 million 1.74 $13.84 million $2.53 7.99

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than First United. Akbank T.A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First United, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First United beats Akbank T.A.S. on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Oakland, MD.

