Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Tops $821.09 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. Kava has a market cap of $821.09 million and $114.34 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for $5.57 or 0.00013015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00209937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00045058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.32 or 0.00453997 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075988 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 147,395,351 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.