PARSIQ Price Tops $0.57 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 44.1% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001323 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $80.92 million and $3.76 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00383735 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008438 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.96 or 0.01212449 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

