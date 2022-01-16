DAV Coin Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $764,543.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,872.44 or 1.00087035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00040774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00347912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00099757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008931 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

