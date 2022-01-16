Pizza Trading Up 2.1% This Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $685,132.82 and $132,604.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011218 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00074697 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.31 or 0.00504978 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

