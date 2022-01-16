Peony Market Capitalization Reaches $29.94 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $29.94 million and $247,967.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00041301 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 98,584,296 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

