MASQ Achieves Market Cap of $4.99 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $79,583.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00062414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00070912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,318.52 or 0.07722800 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,768.17 or 0.99529314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00069406 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008186 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,638,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

