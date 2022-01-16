$0.01 EPS Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. 8X8 posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $59,583.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,141. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in 8X8 by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in 8X8 by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in 8X8 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after acquiring an additional 202,090 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $16.49. 786,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

