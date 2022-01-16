$0.56 EPS Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Apartment Income REIT posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

AIRC stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,515. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 854,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,697,000 after buying an additional 127,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.