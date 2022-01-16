Zacks: Analysts Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.97 Million

Brokerages expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report sales of $593.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $581.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $613.73 million. Saia reported sales of $476.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.25.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.60. 348,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Saia has a 52-week low of $171.16 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.42.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Saia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Saia by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

