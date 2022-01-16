Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) will announce sales of $70.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.97 million to $70.50 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full year sales of $245.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.83 million to $245.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $334.01 million, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $340.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gitlab.
Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million.
In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,290,645 shares of company stock valued at $100,358,309.
NASDAQ GTLB traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $64.06. 1,270,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $137.00.
About Gitlab
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
