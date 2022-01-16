Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) will announce sales of $70.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.97 million to $70.50 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full year sales of $245.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.83 million to $245.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $334.01 million, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $340.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million.

GTLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gitlab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gitlab from $140.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,290,645 shares of company stock valued at $100,358,309.

NASDAQ GTLB traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $64.06. 1,270,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $63.30 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

