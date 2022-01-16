$58.07 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce $58.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.99 million to $58.30 million. JFrog posted sales of $42.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $205.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $205.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $268.67 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $273.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

JFrog stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 688,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,868. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 0.61. JFrog has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JFrog in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the third quarter worth about $60,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in JFrog by 100.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 964.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

