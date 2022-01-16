Tycoon (TYC) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Tycoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tycoon has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Tycoon has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $233,099.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00059003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tycoon Coin Profile

Tycoon (TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Buying and Selling Tycoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

